Brno City Councillors Approve Consortium To Build Janáček Cultural Centre

Brno’s Janáček cultural centre will be built by a consortium of companies under the name JKC Brno, following a decision by Brno city councillors on Wednesday.

“Despite the complexities of the procurement procedure, we have today selected an association of companies that will build the Janáček Cultural Centre,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “The bid price of the selected consortium was CZK 2,298,600,000 excluding VAT, with the work to last for 36 months. However, an objection was filed against the tender procedure, which is being resolved by the antimonopoly office. Until the objection is resolved, the contract with the selected contractor cannot be signed. We expect that could happen during September. If everything goes well, we want to be ready to conclude the contract and start construction as quickly as possible.”

Exterior of the Janacek Cultural Centre. Visualisation: Architekti Hrůša a spol.

The JKC Brno consortium is composed of Ohla ŽS a.s., Strabag Pozemní a inženýrské stavitelství s.r.o., and Unistav Construction a.s. There were three other bidders for the contract.

The Czech Ministry of Culture will contribute CZK 600 million, Brno Communications CZK 332 million, and the South Moravian Region CZK 100 million to finance the construction. The City of Brno will pay the rest from its budget.

Further information and news about the project (including the case under process at the Office for the Protection of Economic Competition) is available on this website.