Renovated Villa Wittal To Become Home For Štetl Jewish Culture Centre

Following a decision by Brno city councillors on Wednesday, Villa Wittal in Pisarky will become the home of the Štetl Jewish Culture Centre. However, first the listed building must be reconstructed and renovated, a process which has been entrusted to the Brno City Museum, which will begin preparing the project documentation and submit the application for a subsidy. The councillors also approved the necessary funding to develop the project. The final decision on changing the museum’s charter will be made in September.

Villa Wittal, located at Hroznová 39, was built in 1932 according to the architectural design of Heinrich Blum. It is an exceptional example of interwar architecture, built according to the principles of functionalism with organic elements.

Villa Wittal is an exceptional example of interwar functionalist architecture. Credit: Brno City Municipality

“Until now, the building was under the administration of the Brno-střed district,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “No-one has lived in it for a long time, and only basic repairs were carried out. The Brno City Museum will give Villa Wittal a new lease of life. In cooperation with the Jewish community of Brno, a Centre of Jewish Culture will be established here. This must be preceded by the reconstruction, which, as with any monument, will be a great challenge. The main goal will be to preserve the original elements used in the construction of the house, whether awning and blind systems, or paving and terrazzo tiles.”

The Brno-střed district agreed to remove the villa and the garden from the property list also on the grounds that it is not encumbered by tenancy relationships. The Centre of Jewish culture will occupy the entire building, specifically two above-ground floors and one below ground. The garden could host community events for the public.

The villa will house the new Jewish Cultural Centre, while its garden may host events for the public. Credit: Brno City Municipality

According to Vaňková, the museum plans to coordinate the preparation of the project with the Czech Finance Ministry’s call for applications for the EEA and Norway Funds, scheduled for May 2025. On Wednesday, Brno councillors approved a CZK 7.14 million investment contribution for the Brno City Museum for the preparation of project documentation for the building permits and the construction, which are needed for the subsidy application.

The City of Brno will also provide funding for the museum for the security and maintenance of the building and garden for a period of six months, as well as for submitting an application for a subsidy from the Norway Funds, totalling CZK 272,000 including VAT.