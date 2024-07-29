Festival of Planets Returns To Kravi Hora Next Week

Starting next week, Monday 8 July, giant inflatable models of heavenly bodies will return to the park on Kraví hora for the second part of the Festival of Planets, along with projections in the digital room of the Brno Observatory, and a summer cinema showing classic sci-fi films.

The Brno Observatory and Planetarium will exhibit the Astrosphere, Temnalón, Lunalón and Heliosphere from Monday 5 to Sunday 11 August, between 2pm and 11.30pm. The exhibition is subject to favourable weather conditions, as strong gusts of wind or heavy rain can endanger the models.

For this festival, the Brno Observatory has prepared a new inflatable model of the Earth immersed in darkness, showing night sources of light and the aurora borealis. In recent years, the giant inflatables have become a speciality of the Brno Observatory and Planetarium, functioning as both a tourist attraction and a popular subject for amateur and professional photographers.

Credit: Brno Observatory

During the Festival of Planets, the observatory and planetarium are also offering an accompanying program for the smallest cosmonauts, as well as their parents, some in 2D and others in 3D. Highlights include the “With animals from space” show for children, “Until the end of the universe” and “Black holes”, which are suitable for all, and a special musical show based on Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.

More information about the festival and its program is available on the website.