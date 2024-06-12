Open Yoga Event In Campus Bohunice On Sunday To Mark International Yoga Day

The Yoga in Daily Life Brno association, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Prague, the Indian Community in the Czech Republic, and the Faculty of Sports Studies of Masaryk University (MUNI), will host an open yoga event on Sunday 16 June, to mark International Yoga Day. The event will take place at the Masaryk University Campus in Bohunice from 10am to 3.30pm, specifically in building E34, ground floor, movement hall – from 10am to 3.30pm.

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on 21 June, was established by the United Nations in 2014 to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

This year’s event in Brno aims to boost the growing recognition of yoga as a holistic practice for physical and mental well-being. Professor Martin Repko, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at MUNI and head of the University Hospital Orthopaedic clinic, and doctor Alena Filková, neurologist, gynaecologist, and specialist in reproductive medicine, will lead two workshops investigating different aspects of yoga from a scientific point of view.

Professor Repko’s workshop, entitled “Yoga in daily life for preventing and treating back pain”, will take place from 10am to 12.30pm, and consists of a practical session of yoga exercises focusing on the prevention of back pain, and correction of muscle imbalances and faulty movement patterns. Different yoga techniques will be practised based on movement, breathing and relaxation exercises, according to the Yoga in Daily Life methods.

From 2pm to 3.30pm, Doctor Alena Filková will instead lead a workshop entitled “Yoga in daily life for achieving hormonal health and balance” open to everyone but with a focus on women, featuring yoga exercises centred on the endocrine system and the effects of yoga postures on the female hormonal system. In the practical session, yoga exercises and techniques will target the pelvic floor area and the overall strengthening of the hormonal balance.

Both workshops will be led in Czech, but an English translation will be provided on location.

Participation is free and open to all, however, pre-registration on the website is encouraged to ensure the smooth functioning of the events. It is also possible to watch the workshops from home.

The organisers recommend bringing comfortable clothes and a personal yoga mat, if possible, as only a limited number of mats can be provided. After the event, participants can use the showers available in the facility.