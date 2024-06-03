Latest Edition of KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno Out Now!

WHERE in Brno in June? Check out the latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, which has plenty of tips on what to do!

Summer is quickly approaching and we know how to find all the fun in the city, including open-air festivals, exhibitions in local galleries, and theatre and film premieres. The magazine has a dedicated English section at the back, as well as a complete guide on what to do in your free time this month.

The June edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Martina Viktorie Kopecká, pastor of the Czechoslovak Hussite Church and president of the Meeting Brno festival – we took a walk through the city and talked about Martina’s favourite places and much more. There is also a featured photo report about public transport stops and their history. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be great practice!

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.