Starobrno Brewery Opens For Summer Beer Festival Season

Starobrno will open the doors of its brewery on Mendlovo Namesti for a series of summer beer festivals. After last year’s successful “Experience the Brewery” event, three beer festivals are coming up this summer, on Saturdays 25 May, 22 June, and 14 September.

The upcoming May event will take place in the lower part of the brewery, with the entrance from Hlinky. The entry will be free, starting at 4 pm. From 4:30 pm, on this day only, visitors will have the chance to take a free guided tour of the brewery, ending with a tasting in the brewery’s lager cellar. The last tour will start at 7:30 pm, with registration at the venue.

A music program, addressed especially to younger visitors, will continue through the whole evening: rappers Maniak and Orion will perform from 5 pm, DJ Chocolatic will be on stage from 7:30 pm, and finally, rapper Tafrob will perform from 9 pm.

The event program will also include other activities, like, for example, a beer quiz, in which participants will have the chance to win Starobrno branded prizes.

Food and especially drinks will of course be a central part of the event; this year, as a novelty, beer and refreshments will not be paid for in cash at the stands, but with a card or chip, onto which visitors will charge money at a top-up point.