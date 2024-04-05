Days Of Polish Culture Festival Returns To Brno Next Week

From Monday until the end of April, Brno will host the 14th Days of Polish Culture festival.

The ceremonial opening will take place at 6pm on 8 April in the Jiří Mahen Library, with the participation of representatives of the City of Brno and the partner City of Poznań, who have been cooperating for 58 years.

The festival aims to enhance the ties between Poland and the Czech Republic, highlighting the historical connections between the two countries – in this regard a project is underway to create a tribute in Mendlovo Namesti to Queen Eliška Rejčka, queen-consort that ruled over both countries and died in Brno.

During the festival, Brno citizens will be able to taste Polish cuisine and appreciate Polish art, especially in the fields of cinema, theatre, and music. Screenings – including the famous Polish movie from 1979, “The Amateur” – will be held at Kino Art, the Jiří Mahen Library, and at the Memory of the Nation Institute, where on 16 April a documentary will be shown about the Ulm family, executed with their children for harbouring Jewish neighbours during the Second World War.

Other historical-themed events include a lecture by historian Jiří Friedl at the Jiří Mahen Library on 10 April, on the formation of Allied divisions composed by Czechoslovak and Polish former prisoners freed by the Soviets, who later fought in the crucial battles of Monte Cassino in Italy and the Dukla Pass in Slovakia.

An exhibition at Špilberk Castle, prepared in cooperation with the Polish Institute in Prague, will last for most of the festival period, until 28 April, showing tips for travels to neighbouring Polish castles not far from the Czech-Polish border.

Credit: Brno City Municipality

The Jiří Mahen Library will host other three exhibitions until 28 April: one about treacherous words and false friends in Polish-Czech conversation – also produced with the cooperation of the Polish Institute; a presentation of the cities of Hnězdno, Toruń, Ciechocinek, and Oporów by the POLONUS Polish Club in Brno; and a last one, prepared by the Vojvodina Public Library in Olsztyn, showing the LemPress project, which marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Stanisław Lem, famous Polish science fiction writer, philosopher, and critic. The latter exhibition will include posters inspired by his work were created by artists from Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Great Britain.

For those who would like to explore Polish cuisine, Restaurant Baroko will offer a typical Polish menu from 9 to 12 April.

Music enthusiasts can see the Poznań Jazz Sny Trio at Husa na Provázku Theatre on Zelný Trh on 9 April, and the Polish party held at the Memory of the Nation Institute on 24 April will also include Polish music.

In addition, each week there will be theatre performances suitable for children at Radost Theatre.

The full festival program is available here.