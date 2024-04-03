Credit: South-Moravian Fire Brigade
Fatal Tram Collision Accident in Brno-Komín

A young man was hit by a tram at Svratecká tram station in Brno-Komín this morning around half past eight.

Unfortunately, the rescuers were unable to save him; the man was wedged under the tram and suffered from fatal injuries.

The tramline was stopped for about 4 hours and trams 1 and 3 were replaced with buses to Bystrc from the Vozovna Komín stop.

Police are currently investigating the causes of the accident; generally speaking, the station is considered potentially risky because of the narrow crossing space between the tracks and the road.

