Is Albert Open Tomorrow? Opening Times in Large Stores on National Holidays

Easter is around the corner, and many of us are busy preparing for the holiday, including shopping for meals and trip supplies. So it might be useful to know whether your local supermarket is open.

The law restricting sales on certain holidays in shops with a floor area over 200 m² has been in force since 2016, but doesn’t apply to every national holiday.

During these Easter holidays, big supermarkets like Albert, Lidl, Tesco and Billa will be closed on Easter Monday, 1 April, with exceptions for smaller shops belonging to these franchises, such as the Billa close to Brno hlavní nádraží.

Larger stores will open as usual on Good Friday and Easter weekend.

If you are unsure about a specific shop, more information can be found on the respective websites.

According to the law, shops with a floor area over 200 m² must be closed on the following holidays: