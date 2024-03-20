Only In Brno! Brno Short Story Contest Returns with CZK 15,000 Prize Pool

For the eighth year in a row, the Brno Short Story Writing Contest (BSSWC) is asking locals to create a piece of short fiction. This year, the theme is: “Only in Brno”.

A total prize pool of CZK 15,000 will be on the line. The best short story will win CZK 9,000, second place gets CZK 4,000, and third place gets CZK 2,000. The deadline for entries is Sunday, 19 May 2024.

The BSSWC is free to enter. Only one entry per person. The short stories must be in English, 2,500 words or less, and address the theme “Only In Brno”, in some significant way. Entries must be created and written by the entrant, and submitted by email by midnight on 19 May. The winners will be announced in June.

The jury includes a cross-section of local cultural icons and writing enthusiasts:

– Don Sparling, co-founder of the Brno Expat Centre and a longtime leader in the local expat and Masaryk University communities;

– Tomáš Kačer, head of the Department of English and American Studies at MU and a translator;

– Anna Formánková, a translator and editor at Nakladatelství MOBA; and

– Joe Lennon, a writer for Brno Daily and the Brno Expat Centre, and coordinator of the Writing Lab at Masaryk University.

The jury will be instructed that the contest is focused on creating a story that includes the theme “Only in Brno” in some significant way. The story is the most important aspect, including writing, originality, character development, and plot development. It is understood that most of the entrants will not be native English speakers, and that this may even be their first attempt to write creatively in English. All entrants should adhere to the rules of English, but spelling and grammar will not be critical for success.

Brno Daily and the Brno Expat Centre are media sponsors of the Brno Short Story Writing Contest.

For more information, go to the contest website or Facebook page. If you have any questions, email brnowritersgroup@gmail.com.