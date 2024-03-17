New 3D Model of Brno’s Buildings Will Assist Architects and Educate the Public

A new web application was launched on Friday presenting a 3D model of buildings in Brno, accurate to 20 centimetres and including precise modelling of roofs and chimneys. The model will be of great use to architects, designers, and city experts, while also being accessible to the general public.

The 3D model was created in four stages, taking just under five years. The construction of roofs and other finer details are correct to the second category of level of detail (LOD2).

“By launching access to the 3D model of Brno, the city is becoming a leader in the field of digital urban planning,” said Tomáš Aberl, Brno city councillor for information technology. “This complex model, containing over 107,000 buildings and detailed terrain data, provides architects and planners with an important tool for planning new buildings, as well as giving the general public a better understanding of planned changes in the urban environment.”

The 3D model can be viewed on the web application here. The application also includes trees from the Green Passport, all displayed on a digital terrain model from 2019. “The City Architect’s Office created the entire application using city data,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “Another advantage of our 3D model is that users can use special functionalities, for example shadow simulation during the day and seasons, distance and height measurements, visibility simulation of selected points, a pop-up window with more detailed information about the building (height, roof type, etc.), which will facilitate the preparation of projects.”

The information is also accessible as open data at data.brno.cz, where it can be downloaded in suitable formats for working in geographic information systems or CAD systems. The new Wavefront Object (.obj) File format allows the model to be displayed in graphics programs, such as Blender.

The complex model of the city can be used in a wide range of ways. Data from previous stages are already often being used by planners and architects when designing and visualising new buildings. The model will help city staff assess the suitability of a new development (e.g. in terms of the visibility of landmarks, and coherence of the new building with the surrounding territory) and in planning the further development of the city. It could also become an important tool for the general public, as the model and its visualisations make it possible to better imagine planned changes in the territory and thus help the city to communicate these changes more easily and effectively.