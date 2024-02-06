TIC Brno Issues Open Call For Performers For UPROSTŘED 2024

Do you have an idea for an artistic performance that could help liven up the centre of Brno this summer? TIC Brno are seeking applicants to curate site-specific performances, visual, theatrical, or musical, throughout the streets of the city centre as part of the UPROSTŘED festival. Whether you are part of an established organisation or an individual with no experience, all you need is the idea – TIC Brno can help out with the implementation!

The application form is online, and has been translated into English. You can find it here.