U Hrocha Offers Cross-Country Skiing in Brno… Even When It’s Not Snowing

Are you a fan of cross-country skiing, but missing the snow in Brno? U Hrocha sports centre on Veslařská in Brno-Komín might have the answer. Since last Friday, it is possible to use the centre’s athletics oval for cross-country skiing.

The entrance fee to the oval is CZK 50/person. Entry is possible with cross-country skis only. Equipment, including cross-country skis, can be rented at the centre reception, and reservation of equipment is possible via messaging U Hrocha on Facebook.

You can warm up with a hot drink in the adjacent gazebo. Families are welcome.

Opening hours: MON, WED, FRI 2:30pm-5:30pm, SAT 10am-5:30pm, SUNDAY morning Biathlon, then cross-country skiing is possible from 1pm-5:30pm.