Troye Sivan is a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBT representation. Credit: LiveNation.

Prague, Dec 11 (BD) – Australian pop icon Troye Sivan is set to perform in the Czech Republic for the first time in 2024, as his “Something To Give Each Other” world tour stops at Prague’s Fortuna Sports Hall on 9 June.

Sivan is a singer, songwriter and actor who has become a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBT representation. Born in 1995 in Johannesburg, South Africa, he moved with his parents to Perth, Australia as a child. After gaining popularity as a singer on YouTube and in Australian talent competitions, Sivan signed with EMI Australia in 2013, and has established himself in the music industry with his albums ‘Blue Neighbourhood’ (2015), ‘Bloom’ (2018), and most recently, this year’s ‘Something To Give Each Other’. Described by TIME magazine as “the perfect pop star,” Sivan’s recent hit “Rush” has been a worldwide hit and received two Grammy Award nominations.

Sivan has announced his biggest European headline tour to date for May and June 2024, in support of the critically acclaimed album ‘Something to Give Each Other’. The 17-date run will kick off in Portugal 29 May at Lisbon’s Coliseu dos Recreios, continuing through Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Scotland, and Ireland before finishing in the UK at the OVO Arena in Wembley and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

Tickets for the date at Prague’s Fortuna Sports Hall on 9 June start from CZK 1,290, and are available now on the Ticketmaster and Ticketportal networks.