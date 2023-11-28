The proposed appearance of the entire area emphasises sustainability, micro-mobility and the return of life to Vrchlické Sady. Credit: Henning Larsen architects.

The Danish studio Henning Larsen Architects won the competition tender for the renovation of the area of ​​the main railway station in Prague, with its design called “Šťastný Hlavák”. Its main idea is the natural connection of “Vrchlické Sady”, the check-in hall, the new tram stop directly in front of the station and the historic “Fanta’s building”. The proposed appearance of the entire area emphasises sustainability, micro-mobility and the return of life to Vrchlické Sady. Henning Larsen Architects is part of the Danish Ramboll group and is among the world leaders in the field of complex urban designs.

