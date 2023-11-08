The theme of this year’s QFF Mezipatra is ‘Crossroads’. Photo: French melodrama ‘Passages’. Credit: QFF Mezipatra.

Brno, 8 Nov (BD) – The 24th QFF Mezipatra will feature a total of 69 films. Ten feature films from around the world will compete for the main jury award. Highly anticipated films include the French melodrama ‘Passages’, the study of human relationships ‘Bones and Names’ (Knochen und Namen), and the Brazilian film ‘Rule 34’ (Regra 34) from the Locarno Film Festival. The festival will take place from 10-17 November in several venues around Brno, kicking off with an opening party at Kino Art this Friday.

This year’s QFF Mezipatra finds itself at a ‘Crossroads’. This year’s theme alludes to those moments that can unexpectedly alter our lives, from everyday small decisions to major life intersections.

“The starting line for queer people is different than for the majority – we must first discover and realise who we really are,” said festival director Pavel Bicek. “For most of us, this is followed by coming out to those closest to us, and then every other coming out throughout our lives. Mezipatra is coming to a Crossroads this year, and me and the team are grateful that we can set off on the right path, at least in the film sense for now.”

The program includes 24 feature films and 45 short films, and will open at Kino Art on 10 November at 7pm with ‘Blue Jean’, the directorial and screenwriting debut of Georgia Oakley, a story about courage and hidden love in 1980s Britain.

‘Blue Jean’, the debut from director Georgia Oakley. Credit: QFF Mezipatra.

The program also features the critically acclaimed French film ‘Passages’ about a seemingly content married couple whose harmony is disrupted by Martin’s encounter with the charming Agathe. The film explores the complex dynamics of romantic relationships, honesty, and erotic tension, earning a nomination for the Teddy Award at the Berlinale and the Audience Award at the Sunny Bunny Festival.

“If I had to pick just one of the feature films, I would recommend the debut from Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, ‘20,000 Species of Bees’,” said program coordinator Kristýna Genttnerová. “It portrays three generations of women during one hot summer, each trying to deal with their relationships defined by family history. At its centre is eight-year-old Lucía, whose identity transformation is hard for the other women to absorb. Sofia Otero received the Silver Bear for her role as Lucía, becoming the youngest actress in Berlinale’s history to do so.”

The German film ‘Bones and Names’ by Fabian Stumm, in his feature film debut, delves into the lives of Boris, an actor who becomes entangled in a web of romantic experiences and entanglements while preparing for a film, and Jonathan, a novelist creating a tragic melodrama about two familiar characters in his novel.

The Mexican film ‘All the Silence’ (Todo el silencio) shows what it’s like to gradually lose one’s hearing and the ability to perceive the world as we’re accustomed to. Miriam is a music lover, a theatre actress, and a sign language teacher. But as everything familiar to her ears gradually turns into a vague muffled noise, her entire life is turned upside down.

‘Rule 34’ by Julia Murat won the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival. Credit: QFF Mezipatra.

Brazilian drama ‘Rule 34’ (Regra 34) tells the story of a passionate advocate for domestic violence victims during the day, and a webcam sex worker and model by night. The film, which explores erotic experimentation, freedom, and the complexities of owning one’s body, earned director Julia Murat the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival.

The documentary ‘Porn Melancholy’ (Pornomelancolía) follows Lala, a porn influencer who feels insatiable sorrow in his private life, despite professional success. ‘Kokomo City’ explores the lives of sex workers, offering firsthand accounts from four spirited and candid trans African-American women, where no topic is taboo.

The program also includes a retrospective, a short film competition, distribution films from Queer Kino, and a rich accompanying program. As well as the parties, there will be a professional section entitled “Queering the Industry”, in which Czech and international professionals will offer their insights into current LGBT topics in the audiovisual industry.