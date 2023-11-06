Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, holds immense cultural significance for Indians around the world. Credit: Freepik.

Brno, Nov 6 (BD) – Every year in early Autumn, one of India’s most important celebrations takes place. Popularly associated with Hinduism, but also celebrated by other religions in the subcontinent including Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, Diwali commemorates the victory of light over darkness and the rule of good in a synthesis of old end-of-harvest traditions. On 25 November, Brno will also host a celebration of the important festival.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, holds immense cultural significance for Indians around the world. “It is a time of joy and unity. As we come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion, we would be honoured to have you join us” said Lekhram Dhayal from the Indian Community in Czech Republic (ICCR), who are organising the Brno event.

The evening of 25 November promises to be filled with vibrant cultural performances, traditional Indian music, dance, and sumptuous food featuring a variety of authentic Indian cuisine. Admission is free, and doors open from 6pm onwards at the Semilasso Cultural Centre.

“It will be an excellent opportunity for the international community to come together, fostering cultural understanding and strengthening our bonds of friendship,” added Dhayal. The event is supported by the Indian Embassy in Prague.

For more information and up-to-date announcements, see the event’s Facebook page.

Brno Daily will be providing media support for the event.