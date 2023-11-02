WHERE in Brno in November? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně.

Brno, November 2 (BD) – What’s going on in November? The city comes alive thanks to the many cultural events, concerts, clubs, local gallery exhibitions, and theatre and film premieres. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section is waiting for you at the back of the magazine – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The November edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Timo, the famous Czech street artist who remains anonymous. We took a walk through the city and talked about his favourite places, his art and much more. There is also a feature photo report called ‘Melancholic Brno’, with tips on autumn walks in the city. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be good practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places, like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.