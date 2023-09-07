On Saturday, 16 September, the 10th edition of the Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair will take place in Brno’s Nova Zbrojovka complex, from 10am until 5pm. Admission to the event is completely free! You can get your free ticket here.

The official language of the event is English, so it is a great opportunity for English-speaking candidates who wish to advance their careers in Brno. Participants will have a unique opportunity to meet HR managers from the biggest companies in the region, including AT&T, FNZ, RWS, Axians, Atlas Copco Services and SAP. Besides that, you will have a chance to discuss your CV with professionals, or participate in free career coaching, useful workshops and seminars.

The event is combined with a relocation fair intended especially for expats, where you can meet experts from a range of companies offering expat-friendly services, such as Raiffeisenbank, Nova Zbrojovka, Brno Tourist Information Centre, Brno Expat Centre, CzechVisaLawyer, Foreigners Services and many more. You will have the chance to try your hand as a TV host in front of the green screen at the Czech Television stand, win pizza in a contest sponsored by Domino’s Pizza, or get a special discount on seasonal highlights from Filharmonie Brno. Refreshments and coffee will be available for visitors.

The event is family-friendly, with a special free-of-charge play area where parents can leave their children in the care of staff from the International School of Brno, and go ahead and search for their dream job without any worries. Sign up here to use the children’s play area.

What else can you expect at the fair? It will be a day full of attractions, with a program of activities from morning to evening. The morning programme includes a presentation and Q&A with Barbora Karetova from Expat Law, and a workshop held by Jan Kopkáš, a consultant from Brno Expat Centre. The afternoon will feature Hanka Púllová, Head of Perm & Specialization from ManpowerGroup, talking about mindset and CV tips, and Martin Chudoba from Foreigners Services will give friendly tips on housing and living in Brno. The evening programme includes a concert from Jiri Kalousek, which will start at 5pm. Find the complete program here.

Take advantage of this opportunity and take part in the best fair in the region, which could change your life and help fulfil your dreams.

Save the address: Nová Zbrojovka, Hall 76, Lazaretní 925/9.

Jobspin is also organising international job fairs in Ostrava (24 November 2023) and Prague (20 April 2024).