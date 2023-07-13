The warning is related to the current meteorological situation, the lack of rainfall and an increase in the number of fires throughout the South Moravian Region. Credit: Freepik.

Brno, 12 June (BD) – South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich has declared a period of increased fire risk for the whole region, at the request of the South Moravian Fire Service (HZS JMK). This regulation took effect on Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.

The warning is related to the current meteorological situation, the lack of rainfall and an increase in the number of fires throughout the South Moravian Region.

The Governor gave details of what is not allowed in the region, and where. During this time, it is strictly forbidden in areas with increased risk of fire to start or tend an open fire, smoke (except for electronic cigarettes), dispose of burning or smouldering objects, or use fireworks and other similar products.

Places with an increased risk of fire during excessive drought and the harvest season include wooded areas and their immediate surroundings within 50 metres, dry grassland, agricultural cultivation areas, hay, straw and grain stores, and other places where harvesting, fire preparation and grain stacking take place.