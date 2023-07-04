The most common reasons for prosecution were obstructing the implementation of an official decision (13,590 cases), followed by burglary and currency forgery. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, July 4 (CTK) – The police in the Czech Republic prosecuted 75,474 people last year, 5,725 more than in 2021, according to the annual police report released yesterday.

The highest number of people were prosecuted in the Moravia-Silesia Region (9,960) and Prague (9,922). The lowest number of prosecuted persons were in the Karlovy Vary Region (2,487).

Nearly four-fifths of all those prosecuted were men aged over 18; 15 percent were women over 18.

The number of prosecuted youths increased by 15%, compared with the previous year. The police prosecuted 3,708 youths in 2022.

More than two-fifths of those prosecuted (42.6%) had already been prosecuted before.

In 2022, the most common reasons for prosecution were obstructing the implementation of an official decision (13,590 cases), followed by burglary and currency forgery.

In 2022, the police registered 181,991 crimes, 18.8% more than in 2021. Foreigners committed 8,427 suspected crimes last year, about one-third more than in the previous year.

According to the report, 7,897 foreign nationals were prosecuted last year, most of them in Prague and the Central Bohemia Region.

By nationality, the highest numbers of suspected crimes were committed by Ukrainians (2,568) and Slovaks (2,563), followed by Vietnamese (493), Moldovans (468) and Poles (413). Foreigners were mostly accused of drunkenness, threatening others under the influence of substances, or obstructing the implementation of an official decision.

Police recorded 110 crimes of an extremist nature last year, one fewer than the year before. According to investigators, 22 of the cases involved violence against a group of people or an individual, and 17 involved the establishment, support or promotion of a movement aimed at suppressing human rights and freedoms. 15 offences were related to incitement to hatred.

The motive for extremist crimes was ethnic intolerance in 74 cases, an increase of more than 60% compared to 2021. On the other hand, crimes related to religious intolerance fell from eight to one single crime.