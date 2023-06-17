The new shop is run by the City of Brno’s Public Greenery company. Photo credit: M. Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, June 17 (BD) – From yesterday, visitors to Lužánky Park can visit a newly opened pastry shop and cafe near the children’s playground on Pionýrská for refreshments. The former traffic sign warehouse underwent a complete renovation last year. The new shop is run by the City of Brno’s Public Greenery company.

“Thanks to the reconstruction, the original storage facility was transformed into a pastry shop and cafe, which will surely be popular with visitors to Lužánky park,” said Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova. “In this part of the park – not far from the Hradiště playground – there was no possibility of refreshment until now.”

The project was created according to the design of the landscape architect Ivar Otruba, who oversaw the entire reconstruction of the park between 1991 and 2012.

The main reconstruction of the building took place last year, with the final modifications completed this year. The total costs reached CZK 9 million, including project documentation, overall construction, utility network connections and gastro equipment.

“In addition to coffee, tea and desserts, the pastry shop will also offer other small snacks,” said Jaroslav Suchý, Deputy Mayor for the environment. “The public park will use a quiet electric car for supplies and at the same time will direct it into the morning hours so that later it does not disturb the peaceful operation of the park and its visitors. The confectionery will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, and will operate year-round.”

Written by Tomas Houdek.