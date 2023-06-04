Judas Priest will perform in Prague at the O2 Arena on 29 March 2024, with support from Saxon and Uriah Heep. Photo credit: Judas Priest, via Facebook.

Brno, June 4 (BD) – British heavy metal band Judas Priest will return to the Czech Republic with their “Metal Masters 2024” tour, following the recently cancelled Ozzy Osbourne guest concert. The band will perform in Prague at the O2 Arena on 29 March 2024, with support from Saxon and Uriah Heep.

Judas Priest formed in 1969 in Birmingham, the city where many say that heavy metal was born. Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, KK Downing and Ian Hill formed the core of the band, along with several different drummers over the years. The band has been frequently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. Despite an innovative and pioneering body of work in the latter half of the 1970s, the band only received mainstream attention after 1980. Halford’s operatic vocal style and the twin guitar sound of Downing and Tipton have been a major influence on heavy metal bands. Judas Priest’s image of leather, spikes, and other taboo articles of clothing were widely influential during the glam metal era of the 1980s.

During the 1980s, the band released classic albums including “British Steel” (1980), “Point of Entry” (1981), “Screaming for Vengeance” (1982) and “Defenders of the Faith” (1984). These albums included several metal anthems such as ‘Breaking the Law’, ‘Living After Midnight’, ‘Heading Out to the Highway’ and ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Coming’. In 1990, the band released “Painkiller”, probably the heaviest album of their career, which featured Scott Travis on drums.

In 2011, Downing announced that he was leaving the group. Judas Priest decided to continue and hired guitarist Richie Faulkner, whose debut performance with the band was a show-stealing performance on the television show American Idol.

In 2017, Judas Priest were first nominated to the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”, and the following year they released their most recent studio album “Firepower”. Co-produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the album became one of their most successful albums.

In 2022, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At the beginning of that year, they embarked on a world tour, which included concerts in the USA, Europe, Mexico and South America. In 2023, they continued to work on a new studio album, which should be released at the beginning of 2024.

The Metal Masters tour 2024 will start in Great Britain, then continue in Europe before moving to the USA and other countries.

Tickets are now on sale on the Ticketmaster and Ticketportal websites, starting from CZK 1,390.