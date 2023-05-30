Prague’s iconic Old Town Hall. Photo credit: ZM / BD.

Prague, May 30 (The Bohemian) – The three windows of the Astronomical Clock in Prague’s Old Town will remain empty for several weeks. The statues of St. Phillip, Thomas and Judy Tadeáš in the Old Town clock will be taken away for restoration work on Tuesday. They were damaged last year when vandals broke into the Old Town Hall.

