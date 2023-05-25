The Riviera swimming pool opens its season on Saturday. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, May 25 (BD) – The Riviera swimming pool opens its season on Saturday, 27 May. However, due to ongoing construction work on the adjacent section of the large city ring road, visitors will not be able to use the usual parking facilities and public transport stops.

Drivers can leave their vehicles in the Expoparking car park or in nearby parking areas, some of which are in residential parking zone C (see map). From these parking spaces, it is possible to walk to the swimming pool.

When using public transport to get to the swimming pool, be aware of the following changes to the normal service:

Direction Pisárky > Mendlovo náměstí (lines 44 and N98):

• The Riviéra stop is shifted about 90 metres forward.

• The Bauerova stop is temporarily out of use. Passengers should use the Riviera stop instead.

Direction Mendlovo náměstí > Pisárky (lines 84 and N98):

• The Velodrom stop is shifted approximately 480 metres back (to the 4th gate of the Brno exhibition center.

• The Bauerova stop is temporarily out of use. Passengers should use the Velodrom or Pisárky stops as a substitute, or the Riviéra stop for the opposite direction.

• The Riviera stop is temporarily out of use. Passengers should use the Velodrom or Pisárky stops instead, or the Riviera stop for the opposite direction.

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is also operating a special circular line C, which will connect Riviera and the replacement parking lot at Voronezh II. It will go from the Riviera via the Velodrom and Křížkovského stops, Voronezh and return along Hlinky via Pisárky back to Riviera. It will carry passengers for the first time on 1 June. You can also find current information about public transport on www.dpmb.cz

From 27 June, the work will progress to the next stage and the transport layout will change again, with details to be confirmed by DPMB nearer that date.

Credit: MMB.