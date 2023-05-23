ANO still leads in Czech opinion polls, though by a decreased margin. Photo credit: ZM / BD.

Prague, May 23 (CTK) – The opposition ANO movement still leads in opinion polls, according to a Median election model released today. However, the party’s support dropped slightly in April to 31%, after several months of rising consistently.

ANO, led by former PM Andrej Babis, is followed by the Civic Democrats (ODS) on 15%, similar to March, and their junior governing coalition partners the Pirates, who strengthened their position to 10.5%, moving into third ahead of the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), who dropped to 8.5%.

The Mayors and Independents (STAN) are currently at 7.5%, and one other government party, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), would also cross the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament.

The fifth government party, TOP 09, which forms the Spolu coalition with ODS and KDU-CSL, would receive 4.5% of the vote if running alone, and thus finish below the threshold to enter the lower house in April, along with the extra-parliamentary Social Democrats (CSSD) and Communists (KSCM), who would receive 4% of the vote each, according to Median.

Other parties were far below the 5% threshold. However, crossing this threshold is also uncertain for the parties oscillating around it, the pollsters said.

ANO and SPD saw their preferences fall compared to March, ANO by 3.5 percentage points and SPD by 1.5 p.p. Support for ODS, STAN and TOP 09 dropped by half a percentage point each, while the Pirates and KDU-CSL gained 2 and 1.5 points, respectively.

According to Median, the parties of the current governing coalition (ODS, TOP 09, KDU-CSL, STAN and Pirates) had combined support of 43% of potential voters in April, 2 points higher than in March. Combined support for ANO and SPD fell to 39.5% from 44.5% in March.

74% of respondents said they would take part in elections to the Chamber of Deputies in April, 60.5% of them definitely. Turnout in the previous general election in October 2021 was 65.4%. Furthermore, 53% of respondents said they would certainly go to elections and were sure which party to vote for. The share of undecided voters has increased compared to the previous poll, Median added.

The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,000 people over 18 between 1 April and 2 May.

Median election model (results in percent):

April 2023 March 2023 February 2023 Oct 2022 September 2022 August 2022 July 2022 June 2022 May 2022 ANO 31 34.5 32 31.5 30.5 29 30 29 28.5 ODS 15 15.5 14.5 13.5 16 16 15.5 16.1 16.5 Pirates 10.5 8.5 11.5 11 11 11.5 10.5 11.8 9 SPD 8.5 10 9.5 12 11.5 14 12.5 12.5 11.5 STAN 7.5 8 7 5.5 5.5 4 5.5 4.8 8.5 KDU-CSL 5.5 4 3.5 6 2.5 3.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 TOP 09 4.5 5 5 5 6 3.5 5 5.2 4.5 CSSD 4 4 5 5.5 4.5 5 5 5.6 5.5 KSCM 4 3 3.5 2 2.5 3.5 2.5 2.8 3

Source: Median