The delegation “aims to develop Czech-American cooperation not only in the political but also in the economic sphere.” Photo: Marketa Pekarova Adamova. Credit: Poslanecka Smenovna Parlamentu.

Washington, Prague, May 22 (CTK) – Czech lower house head Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09) arrived in the United States yesterday, leading a delegation of representatives of the Chamber of Deputies and Czech businessmen. The trip will last until 26 May.

She will discuss Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific with members of congress, and visit Maryland and Georgia together with the businessmen.

Pekarova Adamova planned her visit to the US at the beginning of March, with the US Ambassador to Prague Bijan Sabet.

According to Pekarova Adamova’s spokesman Martin Churavy, the delegation “aims to develop Czech-American cooperation not only in the political but also in the economic sphere.”

“I will focus mainly on business meetings in Congress, both with the leadership of the House of Representatives, individual committees, and the Friends of the Czech Republic group,” Pekarova Adamova said. “US lawmakers have a major influence on their country’s foreign policy, and my goal is to convince politicians from both the Democratic and Republican parties to continue to give all their support to Ukraine and not lose sight of our region.”

Along with the Czech businessmen, Helena Langsadlova, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, and representatives of the Industry and Trade Ministry will travel to Maryland and Georgia.

Pekarova Adamova said these two American states had “growing dynamic economies” that offered business opportunities for Czech companies.