Two events under one roof! At the Prague Job and Relocation Fair, you can find everything you need as an expat in the Czech Republic, from services to make your life easier to your dream job in an international company in Prague. Registration for both fairs is free at the official event website.

Want everything to go as smoothly as possible in your new life in the Czech Republic? The 2023 Jobspin Job Fair brings you the chance to interact directly with local recruiters with global minds. Come and discover new career opportunities and network with industry professionals to get helpful job insights. Whether you are a new graduate, an experienced professional, or just looking for a change, it is a perfect way to explore job openings across a range of sectors and find the best fit. The Prague Relocation Fair will help you understand the local regulations and culture, making your life as a Prague expat easier.

2023 Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair features top international companies from many sectors, including AT&T, Johnson and Johnson, Interhome, Amazon, Barclays, Expedia Group, Siemens, AB InBev, FLEETCOR/CCS Česká společnost pro platební karty, and many more.

Program of workshops, Prague 2022. Credit: Jobspin

Katerina Casadei, from the Jobspin organising team, said the event is an opportunity for employers, jobseekers, and investors to network, exchange experiences, and apply for jobs.

“This job fair is an important event for expat graduates and professionals looking to start their career in the Czech Republic, as we bring together the employers who are specifically interested in recruiting individuals among the Prague international community,” said Casadei.

English is the official language for the fair, which is free for all visitors. Credit: Jobspin.

Over 3,000 attendees are expected at the Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair in Prague this April.

Alongside the Jobspin Job Fair, the Prague Relocation Fair will present all the key services for foreigners, offering assistance to foreign residents in every aspect of their life in Prague and the Czech Republic. Attendees will be able to meet and get free advice from housing and relocation experts, find out about expat-friendly kindergartens, get information from banks providing English-friendly services, ask for help from immigration experts, and learn more about car-sharing in Prague, among many other things. Visitors will be able to meet teams of companies such as Raiffeisenbank, Hoppy Go by Skoda Auto DigiLab, The International Montessori School of Prague, Czech Visa Lawyer and Move To Prague Relocation Experts.

The event is family-friendly and pet-friendly. A children’s play area will be open all day for the children of participants, with prior registration on the main event website.

EXPLORING INSPIRING WORKSHOPS AND PRESENTATIONS FOR EXPATS

The fair features an accompanying program of expert presentations and workshops on topics including Czech taxes, immigration law, buying property as an expat, networking for job-hunting and career success, or handling difficult questions in a job interview. Click here to read more about the Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair‘s program for 2023.

