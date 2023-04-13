The festival will include workshops, concerts, competitions and stands selling chocolate goodies. Photo credit: Cokoladovy Festival.

Brno, April 13 (BD) – From 28 April until 1 May, Valtice’s Chateau will play host to the Chocolate Festival, a place to find all kinds of confectionery, bringing together chocolate lovers that want to have fun, eat, and learn how to cook chocolate.

The programme of the festival includes workshops, concerts, competitions and stands selling their goods. The festival will take place at the Chateau Valtice Winery, starting at 2pm on Friday 28 April. The festival will subsequently visit other cities including Slavkov, Prague, and Ostrava.

Tickets start from CZK 80 for adults, CZK 50 for students and pensioners, and entry is free for children under six. Tickets are available from Ticketstream.