Brno, 1 Apr (BD) – The Film Festival of the Faculty of Informatics of Masaryk University (FFFI MU) is returning on Friday 19 May, this year with the motto “On the edge”.

Established in 2001, the festival is one of the largest faculty events in the MUNI calendar, attended by hundreds of students and graduates, as well as film enthusiasts from the general public. Dozens of amateur films, both internal and external, will be presented in Kino Scala and at the Faculty of Informatics on Botanicka, followed by a public vote for the best works.

You can find out more information about the festival on the official website, Facebook, or Instagram.