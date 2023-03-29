“Good teachers can motivate young talents and leave an indelible mark on the lives of children and entire families,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Mar 29 (BD) – Brno’s best teachers have been recognised with awards, announced on 28 March as every year to coincide with International Teachers’ Day. This year, awards were given out in two categories: Outstanding Pedagogue of the Year and Long-Term Creative Pedagogical Activity Award. A special prize was also given out in memoriam for a visionary teacher who passed away in January.

Educators are nominated for awards by school founders, principals or pedagogical teams at schools under the jurisdiction of the City of Brno or its districts. According to Irena Matonohová, city councillor for education, the Department of Education received a total of 35 nominations. From these, a working group of staff from the city’s education committees selected three award-winners for each category: for kindergartens, first and second grade elementary schools.

“I am very happy that we not only have so many high-quality teachers in Brno, but also that these personalities are noticed by the schools and collectives that propose them,” said Matonohová.

Hana Fialová, a teacher at Sněhurka Kindergarten, Bořetická 26, was awarded in the Outstanding Pedagogical Personality of the Year category. In the category of elementary schools, the award went to Jitka Belžíková from the Elementary School at Svážná 9, and for the 2nd grade, deputy director Radek Vecheta from the Elementary School at Měšťanská 21.

The award for long-term creative pedagogical activity was won by the deputy director Zdeňka Pokorná from the Brno Kindergarten at Šrámkova 14. The award also went to Miroslav Hrdlík, the director of the Brno Elementary School at Kneslova 28, and Jana Nechvátalová from the Elementary School at Sirotkova 36 won in the category for the 2nd grade.

“Highlighting the work, diligence and vision of Brno teachers is a great joy for me every year,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “Good teachers can motivate young talents and leave an indelible mark on the lives of children and entire families.”

This year, the city also awarded a one-off prize for long-term creative pedagogical activity in memoriam, to the principal of Eliška Přemyslovna’s primary and kindergarten school, Margita Kotásková.

“Margita Kotásková accurately embodied the ideal teacher in every aspect,” said Vaňková. “Her sudden passing at the beginning of January left a great void not only in the school community.”