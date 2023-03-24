Czech cities showed Europe’s highest concentrations of four of the six monitored types of narcotic substances. Photo credit: Freepik.

Lisbon, March 23 (CTK) – Experts detected traces of ketamine in the waste water in Brno, according to the 2022 report from the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

Ketamine, the use of which has been rising in Europe, appeared among the monitored narcotic substances for the first time.

In Brno, the research detected a daily average of 1.28 milligrams of ketamine per 1,000 people. This was the 11th highest concentration in Europe, but still far lower than the highest concentrations measured in Barcelona (about 30 mg), Lisbon (19 mg) and Copenhagen (17 mg).

Another Czech town where the monitoring took place was the South Bohemian capital of Ceske Budejovice, where no ketamine was found in the waste water.

By analysing wastewater, the EMCDDA monitors the use of narcotic substances in over 100 towns in 21 European countries. The problem of the use of narcotic substances is widespread and complex, said EMCDDA director Alexis Goosdeel.

The 2022 results of the research showed no significant change compared with previous years. Czech cities showed Europe’s highest concentrations of four of the six monitored types of narcotic substances: methamphetamine (pervitin), amphetamine, MDMA, and marijuana.

Concentrations of cocaine are the highest in the waste waters in the south and west of Europe. Nevertheless, traces of cocaine were also found in most cities in eastern Europe, some of which have seen increasing use.

In Prague, the measured concentration of cocaine more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, rising from 240 mg per 1,000 people to 513 mg, the 20th highest concentration among the monitored European cities.