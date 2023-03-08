Zeman purchased a property in a quiet part of the municipality about four years ago. Photo credit: hrad.cz.

Lany, Central Bohemia, March 7 (CTK) – Outgoing Czech President Milos Zeman left the presidential manor in Lany near Prague yesterday, moving to his new house, also in Lany.

His car was followed by two vehicles. Zeman got out of the car in his garage and did not speak to journalists.

The Lany manor is the summer seat of the president. Zeman spent a considerable part of his presidency there.

Zeman purchased a property in a quiet part of the municipality from Josef Hosek about four years ago. Hosek told CTK that construction started on a house there around three years ago, and it was completed last year.

Zeman told Prima CNN television on Sunday that he would probably move to the house on Tuesday.

Zeman, 78, will finish his term as president today. He was the head of state for ten years. The inauguration of his successor Petr Pavel will take place on Thursday.