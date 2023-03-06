‘Il Boemo’ won in six categories out of 11 nominations. Photo credit: Richard Hodonicky.

Prague, March 4 (CTK) – ‘Il Boemo’, a film by Petr Vaclav about the life of 18th-century composer Josef Myslivecek, yesterday won the Czech Lion award for the best Czech film of 2022. In total, the film won in six categories out of 11 nominations, also including the award for best director for Vaclav.

The best film award was received by producer Jan Macola at the ceremony in Prague’s Rudolfinum palace, where Czech Lion awards were given out in around 25 categories.

‘Il Boemo’, with Vojtech Dyk in the main role, competed at last year’s 70th San Sebastian film festival in Spain. It did not win the main award, but Vaclav said its participation in the contest was a great success for Czech cinematography.

The Czech Lion awards are presented annually by the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA), which had already nominated ‘Il Boemo’ as the Czech submission for the best foreign language film Oscar, though it was not shortlisted for the award.

The Czech Lion for the best male actor in a leading role went to Michal Kern for the role of Jiri Arved Smichovsky in ‘Arved’, a film by Vojtech Masek.

Klara Meliskova won the best actress award for her role of a nurse accused of murdering a patient, in the film ‘Suspicion’.

The Czech Lions for the best supporting actor and actress went to Marsell Bendig for his role in ‘Banger’, a film by Adam Sedlak shot on an iPhone, and Marta Issova for her role of Tereza in Alice Nellis’s film ‘Buko’.

‘Art Talent Show’ by Adela Komrzy and Tomas Bojar won the Czech Lion for best documentary .

Jan Polacek and Vojtech Masek won the best script for ‘Arved’, and Jan Baset Stritezsky won the best cinematography for ‘Posledni zavod’ (The Last Race).

Scriptwriter Marcela Pittermannova, 90, was awarded for her contribution to Czech cinematography.