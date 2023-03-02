The Smurfs are inviting children and adults inside their mushroom cottages at the Brno exhibition center. Photo credit: JVS Group.

Brno, Mar 1 (BD) – The Magic World event is bringing the world of Smurfs to the Czech Republic for the first time. On 10 March, a giant smurf village will open at the Brno exhibition center.

The Smurfs are blue creatures, created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo (real name Pierre Culliford) in 1958. In Peyo’s stories, the Smurfs live in a forest village and are led by their wise and kind leader, Papa Smurf. Each Smurf has a unique personality trait and a name that reflects it, and the Smurfs also have their own language.

Now, the Smurfs are inviting children and adults inside their mushroom cottages in Brno. The mission of the park is to inspire children to protect the environment in their surroundings and to protect the climate of the entire planet. In the amusement park, children will get to know the 17 UN sustainable development goals in a simple and playful way.

Virtual Reality and Amusement Park

A team of experts and photographers from National Geographic is participating in the educational trail of the Magic World – Smurfs Park. The trail is aimed at protecting the Czech landscape, and getting to know nature and protected species in the Czech Republic.

The Smurfs Magical Forest is filled with interactive experiences, where visitors can discover which Smurf they resemble most, and learn to speak the Smurf language.

The Great Smurf Adventure ends with a flight on a stork that transports children in virtual reality to the animated world of the Smurfs. Guests can find over 3,000 m2 of amusements, including a massive Lego playroom, a traffic playground, toy car races, and the first and only roller skate track in Brno. The village occupies the whole ground floor of the Brno Exhibition Center’s Pavilion C.

Opening hours

The park will be open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 7pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 9am to 7pm. You can find more information at the park’s website.

