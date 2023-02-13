Gwen Stefani has been announced as a headliner of the Prague Rocks Festival. Photo Credit: Live Nation.

Brno, Feb 13 (BD) – US pop icon Gwen Stefani has been announced as a headliner for the Prague Rocks Festival on 21 June. She is returning to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2007, when she performed in Prague as part of her tour.

Gwen Stefani joins the previously announced headliner of the festival, Maroon 5. The festival will also feature Australian singer Delta Goodrem, as well as the Czech artists Lake Malawi and Vojtěch Dyk with his new project D.Y.K.

Gwen Stefani is a singer, songwriter and fashion designer who rose to fame as a member of the band No Doubt. The band reached the peak of their popularity in the 1990s with their hits “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak”. After several successful albums with the band, Stefani released her first solo album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” in 2004, which included hits like “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl”. Since then, she has released three more solo albums.

Tickets start from CZK 1,690 and are already on sale. Special VIP Packages with direct access to the stage, good views and all-day catering are also on sale through Live Nation.