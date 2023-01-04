7 January is the International Day of Silly Walks. Photo credit: Silly Walk.

Brno, Jan 4 (BD) – This Saturday, the Ministry of Silly Walks will return again to the streets of Brno after a two-year pandemic hiatus, with a (silly) parade through the city centre to mark the International Day of Silly Walks on 7 January.

The participants will meet on Saturday at 1:45pm at the Statue of Justice on Moravské náměstí, in front of the Supreme Administrative Court, with the walk itself to start at 2pm.

The organisers are expecting around 200-300 participants, but are hoping to break the 300 mark for the first time. The event is non-profit and is inspired by the British comedy group Monty Python, in particular their “Ministry of Silly Walks” sketch.

Organisers Adam Jandora and Dan Masek said that attendees are encouraged to bring bowler hats and briefcases, in homage to the original sketch, though this is by no means a requirement. They also note that the physical nature of the walk will keep participants warm, despite the weather.

From Moravské náměstí, the walk will proceed along Česká to náměstí Svobody, where a group photo will be taken in front of the Plague Memorial. After a short break, it will continue down Masarykova, through the Old Town Hall to Starobrněnská. The end destination, as usual, will be the obelisk in Denisovy sady, where the march will end. The event will be followed by a sit-down celebration in a pub with the organisers.

