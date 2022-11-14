The Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair returns to Ostrava for its 17th edition, attracting many foreign visitors after the grand job fair event in Prague with over 2500 visitors. Many international companies are looking for foreigners with exceptional language skills and will to work in international teams who are looking for their ideal job.

Expats and bilingual job seekers can take advantage of this opportunity to speak with recruiters at employer booths about open positions, company culture, and the application process. The job fair’s official language is English. “Ninety-nine percent of our clients are representatives of multinational corporations,” said Katerina Casadei from the organizing team.

Meet in person your potential managers and coworkers. In photo: The team of FNZ at Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair, Prague 2022.

Companies from many different fields will be at the event, including IT, sales, customer service, and HR, among others. The first confirmed international companies to participate are: INFOSYS, FNZ, NOTINO, ICON, KYNDRYL, ZEBRA, AT&T, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, RWS, LENZING BUSINESS SERVICES, VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES, FRONTMAN, MANN+HUMMEL, OKIN PROCESS, and FORVIA HELLA. The media partners of the Jobspin Job Fair are Brno Daily, Prague Morning, Tschechien News, and Business Government Priority in English.

At the Jobspin Job Fair, you can grow your professional network and learn from some of the best companies and expert workshops.

Come and find:

full time job offers,

offers of part-time work, volunteer opportunities

special discounts on expat-friendly services

an all-day program of information-packed presentations

expert advisory (attorneys-at-law, relocation agencies, Czech learning apps)

free visa consultation

an open networking hour at the Relax Zone

professional help with your housing and finance matters

the best insights into education options in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland, including English-friendly study programs

and much more….

Check out the update on the event here and on Facebook.

The Jobspin Job& Relocation Fair takes place at Cerna Louka fair. Credit: CL.

Fill out the registration form (Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair Ostrava), print out a few copies of your CV, and show up on November 26th at the 1st floor of Černá louka fair palace, NA1 Hall, Ostrava. And, as always, all job seekers are welcome to attend the job fair for free.

