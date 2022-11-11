The responses in the Czech Republic differed based on the region and age of the respondents. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, Nov 10 (CTK) – More than one third of Czechs, especially men, say they would rather not discuss homosexual relationships in public, according to the NMS Market Research poll. The topic of menstruation is even more taboo, and almost a quarter of Czechs think that infertility and gender equality should not be publicly discussed.

The least taboo of the seven themes covered by the survey were domestic violence, sex, and mental illness. More than a thousand Czechs took part in the poll.

40% of respondents said menstruation should not be discussed in public, including economic issues such as limited access to adequate supplies among low-income women, known as period poverty. This figure included half of men and 31% of women.

“The opinion is also affected by age – younger people are much more willing to discuss this topic in public,” the agency stated.

36% of people (44% of men and 27% of women) said homosexual relationships should not be the topic of public debate. In a similar poll in Slovakia, this figure was 38%.

The responses in the Czech Republic differed based on the region and age of the respondents.

“While 31% in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region consider homosexual relationships a taboo topic, in Moravia, this rises to 41%. In comparison with the generation of people in their forties and fifties, the younger generation would discuss the homosexual relationships much more in public,” the authors said.

Regarding the topic of infertility and gender equality, 23% of Czechs do not want to discuss either of them. The least taboo topics were mental illness, such as depression and schizophrenia (13%), sex and sex education (13%), and domestic violence, considered a taboo topic for public debate by only 6% of respondents.

The poll was conducted on 1,020 people between 18 and 64 this year in the Czech Republic.