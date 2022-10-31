Tickets will be available for presale on 4 November. Photo credit: Frank C. Dunnhaupt.

Brno, Oct 31 (BD) – The German rock band Scorpions will be returning to Brno next June, as part of their “Rock Believer World Tour”. The band behind the iconic anthem “Winds of Change” will come to Brno’s Winning Group Arena, commonly known as Rondo, on 7 June 2023.

The show is the second date in the Czech Republic on this tour; the first took place at the O2 Arena in Prague on 26 May this year.

Scorpions are Germany’s number one rock band and one of the most important rock bands of the last decades. To date, they have sold over 120 million records and played over 5,000 concerts. The new album “Rock Believer” was released on 11 February 2022.

The band is coming back to Brno with the line-up of Klaus Meine (vocals), Matthias Jabs (guitar), Rudolf Schenker (guitar), Mikkey Dee (drums), and Pawel Maciwoda (bass guitar).

Tickets start from CZK 1,490. Tickets will be available for presale on 4 November, through various online platforms including Live Nation, TicketMaster, and Idnes.