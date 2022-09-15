Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen the president of the European Commission since 2019. Photo Credit: CC-BY-4.0: © European Union 2022 – Source: EP via Wikimedia Commons.

Prague, Sept 15 (CTK) – The Czech EU presidency will be cooperating with the European Commission on the lowering of energy prices, including the emergency reforms of the electricity market, Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) wrote on Twitter yesterday in reaction to the speech of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He also supports the continuation of the comprehensive support to Ukraine, he wrote.

The Czech Foreign Ministry tweeted that it welcomed von der Leyen’s “strong message of European unity, solidarity and determination.”

One of von der Leyen’s main messages was that the Commission proposed a so-called “windfall tax” on the soaring profits of electricity producers from non-gas sources, whose turnover has increased dramatically due to the current extraordinarily high prices. Von der Leyen said this crisis measure would bring in EUR 140 billion (more than CZK 3.43 trillion), which EU member states can use to support consumers threatened by the crisis in energy prices.

The Czech presidency “is ready to work together on proposed measures to overcome current challenges and provide more certainty for European businesses and citizens,” the Czech Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter.

Von der Leyen further stated that the EU would keep helping Ukraine and would not drop the sanctions against Russia.

Fiala also welcomed von der Leyen’s confirmation of the European orientation of the Western Balkans, and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (Pirate) said it was important for the West Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to be confirmed as belonging to the “European family.”

In a wide-ranging speech, the Commission president also stated that the commission would introduce new rules for the fight against corruption.

“If we want to be credible when we ask candidate countries to strengthen their democracies, we must also eradicate corruption at home,” she said

“Unwavering support for Ukraine is more important than ever,” the Czech Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that the “steps outlined [by Von der Leyen] today … are crucial not only for Ukraine’s recovery but also for the future of the European values ​​and economy.”