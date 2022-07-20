













CREA, a student symphony orchestra from Amsterdam, is performing a special collection of overtures from Dvorak, Wagner, Dutch composer Johan Wagenaar, and others at Besední dům on Friday 22 July, from 3pm to 4:30pm. Photo credit: CREA Orkest

Brno, July 20 (BD) – The CREA Orkest is the vibrant student orchestra of Stichting CREA, the cultural organisation of the University and Hogeschool of Amsterdam. They combine a high level of musicality with accessibility, and a passion for classical music with youthful energy. Conservatory students and novice amateurs sit side-by-side In the orchestra.

The CREA Orkest began as a chamber music course of the CREA Foundation. It has since grown into a full symphony orchestra with about 75 permanent members, many of whom are studying at the University of Amsterdam. Others graduated years ago, but are not yet ready to leave the orchestra, and another group have joined from outside and study elsewhere or work.

The student orchestra regularly performs abroad, with shows in Prague, Vienna, Galicia, Paris, Florence, Budapest, and this year for the first time, in Brno. Photo credit: CREA Orkest

Their repertoire ranges from famous symphonies to lesser known works, from long pieces to miniatures, from romantic classics to impressionist and modern compositions. In recent years, they have performed major symphonies such as Dvořák’s 9th, Bruckner’s 8th, Shostakovich’s 7th, Tchaikovsky’s 6th, Sibelius’s 5th, Nielsen’s 4th, and Mahler’s 6th, as well as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Dukas or Ravel’s Sheherazade. The CREA Orkest has also had the opportunity to perform with several illustrious soloists, including Wijnand Hulst (cello), Carina Vinke (alto), Hanka Clout (clarinet), Guillermo Collazo Cortegoso (tuba), Karin Strobos (mezzo-soprano) and Muriël van Hemel (violin).

The CREA Orkest goes on tour every other year. Previous trips have taken the orchestra to Prague, Vienna, Galicia, Paris, Florence, and Budapest. This year, the orchestra will perform in Brno’s Besední dům on Friday 22 July, from 3pm to 4:30pm. The concert is free of charge as the orchestra raises funds and has sponsors for their international tours.