













Bohemia JazzFest is returning to náměstí Svobody after three years; it will take place from 18-19 July and remains free of charge for all visitors as before. As with the two previous editions, which took place in the more intimate atmosphere of the courtyard of Brno City Hall (2020) and Dominikanske namesti (2021), this year’s 17th edition is supported by the Brno-střed district. Photo credit: David Peltan

Brno, July 16 (BD) – After a three-year break, Bohemia JazzFest returns to Brno from 18-19 July. The motto of this year’s festival is: “We are closer than we think”, which is intended to express how closely we are all connected in Europe, not only economically but also culturally. Bohemia JazzFest is one of the official events of the Czech Presidency of the European Union, and the festival will therefore present the best of contemporary European music. Náměstí Svobody will see musicians from Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and the cradle of jazz: the United States.

“Brno is associated with such jazz personalities as Gustav Brom, Jaromír Hnilička, Helena Blehárová, Laďa Kerndl and others. That’s why I am glad that after three years Bohemia JazzFest is back on náměstí Svobody and that the Brno-střed municipal district is again a partner of the festival,” said Vojtěch Mencl, Mayor of Brno-střed.

In today’s uncertain times, the art of improvisation is gaining importance and value, not only in the musical world, but also in our everyday lives. According to Rudy Linka, the founder and director of Bohemia JazzFest, “Jazz is a music based on freedom, individuality and respect for all fellow players, and so I hope you will agree with me that jazz is the opposite of totalitarianism. Jazz is the highest level of democracy and humanity. Jazz is a music that not only connects, but also gives out joy and life energy, which, especially today, is so much needed.”

The first day of the festival programme on 18 July will be opened by Slovak blues singer Peter Lipa, one of the most important figures of the Slovak jazz scene. His music is based on a fusion of jazz and blues, inspired by singers such as Jimmy Rushing, Ray Charles, Joe Cocker and Bobby McFerrin. He will be followed by the Czech quartet Tomáš Liška & Invisible Word and then by the Christian Havel Sextet with Lori Williams. Christian Havel is one of Europe’s leading jazz guitarists; he has been collaborating with Lori Williams for several years and brings musical versatility and stage presence.

The Milan Svoboda Quartet will open the second day of the festival. Composer, conductor, jazz pianist and teacher Milan Svoboda is one of the leading figures of the Czech music scene. The Martin Brunner Trio will also perform and the festival programme will be rounded off by saxophone legend Steve Coleman with Five Elements. Alto saxophonist and composer Steve Coleman is widely recognised as one of the most influential artists in the world of modern improvised music.

The shows on náměstí Svobody always start at 5.30pm, with the last performance ending at 10pm.