













The CEZ Foundation has provided financial support to the South Moravian Fire Brigade to purchase equipment for decontamination sites, as part of Support for Regions 2021. Thanks to this new equipment, it will be possible to provide more effective assistance to the population evacuated from emergency zones in the event of a radiation accident. Photo credit: hzscr.cz

Brno, July 6 (BD) – These funds, granted by the CEZ Foundation, which supports public benefit projects responding to current social needs in all regions of the Czech Republic, were used to purchase scissor tents, deck chairs for resting, garden sets (tables and chairs), infrared heaters and LED lighting for tents, digital clocks and folding scaffolding. With the newly acquired equipment, it will be possible to provide more effective assistance to people evacuated from emergency zones in the event of a radiation accident.

The equipment will improve the ability of the Brno-Líšeň Fire Station to detect and decontaminate people and objects. The station is the mainstay of the South Morvian Fire Brigade for dealing with incidents involving hazardous substances, and in such focused interventions, high-quality equipment significantly assists their activities and facilitates the work of the responders.