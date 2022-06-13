Opening Ceremony of New Cycle Path From Čebín to Drásov Took Place Yesterday
A new 2.9-kilometre cycle path opened this weekend, connecting the South Moravian villages of Drásov and Čebín. The opening ceremony of the new road for cyclists was attended on Sunday, 12 June, by Deputy Governors Lukáš Dubec and Jan Zámečník on behalf of the South Moravian Region. Photo credit: JMK
Brno, June 13 (BD) – The new cycle path cost CZK 20 million. It was built with financial support from the EU’s Integrated Regional Operational Program, with CZK 1 million also contributed by the South Moravian Region.
The construction work also included 36 parking spaces for bicycles and an area for short-term parking for users of the cycle path, such as in-line skaters.