













As part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of G. J. Mendel, the Brno City Museum is organising an outdoor exhibition at the Cannon Bastion entitled “Brno through the Eyes of G. J. Mendel”, which is free to the public from 15 June to 30 September 2022. Photo credit: Julie C. / Brno Daily

Brno, June 11 (BD) – “Brno through the Eyes of G. J. Mendel” is a collection of historical photographs revealing the appearance of Brno in the second half of the 19th century. The exhibition shows what Brno was like when G. J. Mendel lived there, and depicts the buildings in which he lived and worked and the streets and squares where he used to walk.

Some of the photographs in the exhibition are anonymous, while others were taken in the studios of Brno photographers such as Antonín Mayssl, Leopold Quittner or Karel Pietzner, who were more consistently involved in photographing the city’s changes. The selected photographs will be accompanied by a brief story of the place in the photo and its association with G. J. Mendel, all presented on large format outdoor panels located on the cannon bastion of Špilberk Castle, the seat of the Brno City Museum.

Brno has gone through a turbulent period since the time of the father of genetics, as Mendel is known today. Many places in the historic centre of the Moravian capital have been completely transformed from their contemporary character. “The exhibition aims to acquaint the visitor with the original appearance of the sites associated with Mendel’s personality, as he perceived them during his regular work or leisure time errands around the city of Brno,” explained the director of the Brno City Museum, Zbyněk Šolc.