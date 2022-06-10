













QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the 19th edition of the world’s most authoritative international university rankings. The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings sees a record 16 Czech universities ranked. Photo credit: Mendel University archive

Czech Republic, June 10 (BD) – A record number of Czech universities are featured in the 2023 QS World University Rankings. However, their place in the rankings dropped this year. Of the 16 Czech universities ranked, four fall down the rankings and two rise while nine remain stable. The University of South Bohemia ranks for the first time, placing in the 701-750 band.

QS World University Rankings 2023: Czech Ranked Universities

2023 RANK 2022 RANK INSTITUTION 288 = 266 = Charles University 358 = 373 = University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague 378 = 403 = Czech Technical University in Prague 551 – 560 551 – 560 Masaryk University 561 – 700 601 – 650 Palacký University Olomouc 701 – 750 701 – 750 Brno University of Technology 701 – 750

University of South Bohemia 801 – 1000 801 – 1000 Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague 801-1000 801 – 1000 Mendel University in Brno 801 – 1000 801 – 1000 Technical University of Liberec 801 – 1000 801 – 1000 University of Hradec Kralove 1001 – 1200 1001 – 1200 Tomas Bata University in Zlin 1001 – 1200 1001 – 1200 University of Ostrava 1001 – 1200 1001 – 1200 University of Pardubice 1201 – 1400 1001 – 1200 University of West Bohemia 1201 – 1400 1001 – 1200 VSB – Technical University of Ostrava Source: QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2022

The Czech Republic’s highest-ranked institution, Charles University, drops by 22 places. However, it is still the country’s most internationally renowned university, according to the QS Academic and Employer Reputation indicators.

The Czech Republic struggles in terms of research, with none of its universities ranking in the world’s top 600. Masaryk University ranks in the 551-560 band overall, and is the Czech Republic’s best university for research according to Citations per Faculty. Its primary research area is Medicine, which constitutes 19% of its research output over the past five years.

The University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague is the second-highest ranked Czech university and one of the country’s only two universities which are improving, climbing 15 ranks to place 358th in the world. This position is underpinned by a world-class teaching capacity in which it ranks 29th globally in Faculty per Student Ratio.

The Czech Technical University in Prague is Czech Republic’s most improved university, rising 25 positions to 378th. This is driven by a significant improvement in Faculty per Student Ratio, which is Czech Republic’s best performance among QS indicators.

This year’s QS World University Rankings is the largest ever, with 1418 institutions across 100 locations, up from 1300 last year. Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieves a record-extending eleventh consecutive year as world number one. Cambridge University has risen to second place, while Stanford University remains in the third position. China now boasts two universities among the world’s top-15: Peking University (12th) and Tsinghua University (14th), achieving their highest rank since the inception of the table. The National University of Singapore is the top-performing Asian university, ranked 11th for the fifth consecutive year. Swiss ETH Zurich (9th) remains Continental Europe’s leading university while Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) continues to lead in Latin America.

The full rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com.