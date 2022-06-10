Record Number of Czech Universities Featured In 2023 QS World University Rankings
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the 19th edition of the world’s most authoritative international university rankings. The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings sees a record 16 Czech universities ranked. Photo credit: Mendel University archive
Czech Republic, June 10 (BD) – A record number of Czech universities are featured in the 2023 QS World University Rankings. However, their place in the rankings dropped this year. Of the 16 Czech universities ranked, four fall down the rankings and two rise while nine remain stable. The University of South Bohemia ranks for the first time, placing in the 701-750 band.
QS World University Rankings 2023: Czech Ranked Universities
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|INSTITUTION
|288 =
|266 =
|Charles University
|358 =
|373 =
|University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague
|378 =
|403 =
|Czech Technical University in Prague
|551 – 560
|551 – 560
|Masaryk University
|561 – 700
|601 – 650
|Palacký University Olomouc
|701 – 750
|701 – 750
|Brno University of Technology
|701 – 750
|University of South Bohemia
|801 – 1000
|801 – 1000
|Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague
|801-1000
|801 – 1000
|Mendel University in Brno
|801 – 1000
|801 – 1000
|Technical University of Liberec
|801 – 1000
|801 – 1000
|University of Hradec Kralove
|1001 – 1200
|1001 – 1200
|Tomas Bata University in Zlin
|1001 – 1200
|1001 – 1200
|University of Ostrava
|1001 – 1200
|1001 – 1200
|University of Pardubice
|1201 – 1400
|1001 – 1200
|University of West Bohemia
|1201 – 1400
|1001 – 1200
|VSB – Technical University of Ostrava
The Czech Republic’s highest-ranked institution, Charles University, drops by 22 places. However, it is still the country’s most internationally renowned university, according to the QS Academic and Employer Reputation indicators.
The Czech Republic struggles in terms of research, with none of its universities ranking in the world’s top 600. Masaryk University ranks in the 551-560 band overall, and is the Czech Republic’s best university for research according to Citations per Faculty. Its primary research area is Medicine, which constitutes 19% of its research output over the past five years.
The University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague is the second-highest ranked Czech university and one of the country’s only two universities which are improving, climbing 15 ranks to place 358th in the world. This position is underpinned by a world-class teaching capacity in which it ranks 29th globally in Faculty per Student Ratio.
The Czech Technical University in Prague is Czech Republic’s most improved university, rising 25 positions to 378th. This is driven by a significant improvement in Faculty per Student Ratio, which is Czech Republic’s best performance among QS indicators.
This year’s QS World University Rankings is the largest ever, with 1418 institutions across 100 locations, up from 1300 last year. Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieves a record-extending eleventh consecutive year as world number one. Cambridge University has risen to second place, while Stanford University remains in the third position. China now boasts two universities among the world’s top-15: Peking University (12th) and Tsinghua University (14th), achieving their highest rank since the inception of the table. The National University of Singapore is the top-performing Asian university, ranked 11th for the fifth consecutive year. Swiss ETH Zurich (9th) remains Continental Europe’s leading university while Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) continues to lead in Latin America.
The full rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com.