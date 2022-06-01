













WHERE in Brno in June? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, June 1 (BD) – Summer is coming to Brno. Wondering what the city has to offer? Well, the best thing to do is read WHERE in Brno and find out about the local culture! What’s going on in June? Look forward to open-air festivals, premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine awaits you – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The June edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková, and an in-depth article about minorities living in Brno. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be a great exercise.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.

