













The longest suspension bridge in the world is opening on 13 May at 10am in Dolní Morava in the Pardubice Region. The 721-metre bridge connects the tops of two mountains over the Mlynky Stream valley. Photo Credit: Mountain Resort Dolní Morava

Czech Republic, 12 May (BD) – The new footbridge, Sky Bridge 721, is surrounded by the natural landscape of Kralicky Sneznik mountain. According to the bridge’s website, “it will take some courage to cross the bridge, but we guarantee a unique experience that you will never forget”. It is located just a few metres from the popular SkyWalk, an high spiral wooden walkway which spans the Mlynsky Stream valley from the ridge of Slamnik Mountain to the ridge of Chlum Mountain.

Visitors will step onto the one-way bridge at an altitude of 1,125 metres and off at 1,135 metres above sea level. From there, they will descend back to the entrance point along a two-kilometre educational trail, “The Bridge of Time”, accompanied by a game with elements of augmented reality for adults and children, which will transport them back to the year 1938.

The 721-metre long footbridge is 95 metres above the deep mountain valley of Mlýnský Stream and connects two mountain peaks. Photo credit: Mountain Resort Dolní Morava

The trail game begins at a fortification (colloquially known as a “řopík”), and continues with eight educational panels lining the rest of the route. The story will be narrated by a 16-year-old boy who, against the backdrop of real events in Czech Republic’s history and reality connected with the local countryside and region, discovers answers and hidden truths in his own family from Dolní Morava, told through custom-recorded video scenes.

The connected interactive tasks are thematically and chronologically ordered so that, after an undemanding walk of about one hour, participants will be returned to the present day at the starting point by the Slaměnka lodge.

Children of all ages and heights can enter the bridge, but dogs and other pets are not permitted. The width of the walkway is 1.2 metres, so the bridge is not accessible for wheelchairs, prams, pushchairs, or bikes. In addition, the experience is not recommended for people who are afraid of heights, who may experience dizziness and other effects of vertigo.