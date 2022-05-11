













The number of traffic accidents caused by driving under the influence is increasing, along with the number of drivers caught. The number of accidents involving alcohol in the first four months of the year was 187, an increase of 46 from the same period last year. In 15 crashes, the driver was under the influence of drugs. Photo credit: Policie ČR

Brno, 11 May (BD) – The South Moravian Police Department has expressed concern over the growing number of drivers who are driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In Brno alone, 406 people were caught drink-driving in the first four months of 2022. Officers conducted compliance tests across the region on Fridays and Mondays.

For 27 drivers, the device showed a value of up to 1 per mille, punishable by a fine of up to CZK 20,000, and a ban on driving for up to 12 months. Five drivers will be prosecuted for the crime of dangerous driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, which can carry a prison sentence of up to a year, a fine of up to CZK 50,000, and a two-year driving ban. Eight drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs, and some refused the test, which can lead to a fine of CZK 25,000-50,000 and a two-year ban.